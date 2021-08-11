What To Watch For: All Eyes Will Be On Mac Jones When Patriots Kick Off PreseasonThe preseason is here, and it's a pretty important one for the New England Patriots.

B.A.A. Announces Participants In John Hancock Professional Athlete Team For Boston MarathonThe Boston Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that more than 140 athletes will participate in the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11.

Adding Dennis Schroder Could Pay Big Dividends, But It Could Also Blow Up On CelticsThe Celtics signed Dennis Schroder on Monday night, adding some much needed scoring and point guard depth to the roster. But the signing also comes with some serious risk.

Tom Brady Will Play For Buccaneers In Preseason Opener Vs. BengalsHe's 44 years old, he played through February last season, and he's coming off knee surgery. But he's also going to play in the preseason.

Aaron Nesmith Was A Flamethrower And Other Takeaways From Celtics' Summer League Win Over NuggetsAaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard both had monster games as Boston improved to 2-0 in Summer League action.