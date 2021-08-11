BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s famous “skinny house” in the North End is back on the market with a listing price of $1.2 million.
The home on Hull Street is just over 1,100 square feet – but it’s only 10 feet wide.
It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. There’s also a private garden and roof deck.
The story of the unique building, called a “spite house,” dates back to when a man returned home from the Civil War and learned his brother had taken the property. So the man built the tiny house to block sunlight from his brother’s home.
For more information, visit the C.L. Properties website.