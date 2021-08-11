Tom Brady Will Play For Buccaneers In Preseason Opener Vs. BengalsHe's 44 years old, he played through February last season, and he's coming off knee surgery. But he's also going to play in the preseason.

Aaron Nesmith Was A Flamethrower And Other Takeaways From Celtics' Summer League Win Over NuggetsAaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard both had monster games as Boston improved to 2-0 in Summer League action.

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers Doesn't Feel He's Proven Anything Yet: 'That Was Just A Taste, An Appetizer'Jakobi Meyers has done some things in his first two years in the NFL. But he's still carrying himself with the attitude of an undrafted player.

Fantasy Football 2021 Breakouts: Can Jalen Hurts Put Together A Top 10 Fantasy QB Season?The Eagles QB flashed big fantasy upside in his short stint as starter late last season. Now expected to start from Week 1, can he put together a breakout season? Which other players could become new fantasy stars?

Bats, Bullpen Falter Again As Red Sox Slump ContinuesThe stumble continues for the Red Sox.