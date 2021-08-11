WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Akil Jackson, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale last month, was taken into custody Wednesday in West Bridgewater.
Boston Police were searching for Jackson related to the death of Alicia Heywood, 42, of South Easton. Police had said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., West Bridgewater Police were alerted that Jackson was in the area. Jackson was arrested without incident a short time later.
Officers seized a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun that was found to be stolen out of Georgia.
Jackson was wanted for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition in connection with the Roslindale shooting.
In addition, he will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and violation of a restraining order following his West Bridgewater arrest.