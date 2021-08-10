BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Thomas Latanowich’s attorneys are trying to convince the jury that their client, who is charged with murdering a police officer, was living in fear. Latanowich is accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon three years ago.

Through three days of testimony, the defense is trying to build a case that Latanowich didn’t know he was shooting at police. Latanowich’s attorney spent much of the day Tuesday trying to show the jury that police did not follow procedures in serving the warrant for Latanowich’s arrest.

Retired Yarmouth detective Christopher Van Ness was the first witness under cross examination Tuesday. He was one of the officers who was at the Latanowich’s home in Marstons Mills.

Prosecutors said the 32-year-old Latanowich was hiding in his attic when he shot Sergeant Gannon. Latanowich’s lawyer questioned Van Ness if police identified themselves.

“I wasn’t putting myself in his shoes, but I’m a loud talker as it is, and I know I was very loud, I know the other officers were very loud,” Van Ness said. “I would be very surprised, shocked in fact if he didn’t hear us.”

Gannon was shot and killed while serving the arrest warrant on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.