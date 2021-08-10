BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots took the field on Tuesday in the late afternoon, but this time, they weren’t on the practice fields. The team was back inside Gillette Stadium, with all fans welcome to take in the practice session.

The players made their way to the field shortly before 4 p.m., as the fans filled into the lower bowl. It’ll be the last time anyone sees the Patriots before they take the field on Thursday for the preseason opener on Thursday night against Washington.

Here’s what stood out during the practice.

FAREWELL, FIFTY

Take a good look, America. Because barring a position change to lineman or linebacker, Mac Jones will never again sport the number 50.

Like all rookies in recent years, Jones had the ugly number slapped on his torso for training camp, as the Patriots have taken to the habit of essentially making rookies earn their numbers. The first pick of the draft gets No. 50, the second pick gets No. 51, and so on and so forth.

But with a real, live game on Thursday, the Patriots rookies will all get their real numbers. It’s anticipated that Jones will go with No. 10, which he wore in college and high school, and which is not used by any current Patriots.

NORDIN PERFECT AGAIN

Kicker Quinn Nordin is trying to win a spot on the roster, and he’s certainly put his best foot forward in the two in-stadium practices. Zack Cox of NESN.com had Nordin at 4-for-4 on field goals, making him perfect in the two practices held within the stadium this summer.

UDFA kicker Quinn Nordin went 4-fo-4 on FGs tonight, hitting from 48, 33, 43 and 46. He's now 14-for-14 across two in-stadium practices (all non-contested). — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 10, 2021

The game action will be more interesting, of course. But for now, Nordin has turned some heads with his strong leg this summer.

ANDREWS ABSENT … FOR GOOD REASON

David Andrews’ hand injury reportedly isn’t serious, but he was nevertheless absent on Tuesday. But that was for the best of reasons. Andrews and his wife welcomed a baby to the world:

CHRISTIAN BARMORE OUT AGAIN; NELSON AGHOLOR DOESN’T PARTICIPATE

Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was also absent, as he has been dealing with a foot/ankle issue.

Receiver Nelson Agholor also only participated in the stretch:

Agholor has 1 catch in team drills over the last 7 days and hasn't been a full practice participant since last Thursday. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 10, 2021

HENRY ANDERSON: THE TERMINATOR

Henry Anderson said this week that he’s excited to hit players from another team. He let out some of his boredom/frustration on a poor blocking sled in the end zone.

Injury report: Blocking sled, questionable, the result of two reps from DL Henry Anderson (94). pic.twitter.com/0tsWcqIPrO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 10, 2021

Poor thing never had a chance.

NEW PLAYER: MALIK GANT

An unidentified defensive player wearing No. 19 was on the field Tuesday. ESPN’s Mike Reiss turned him into an identified player: Malik Gant.

For those updating Patriots rosters at home, add safety Malik Gant, who is wearing No. 19. He had been with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent a couple years ago, sustaining an injury in camp. Long road back, and while he is a longshot, his persistence pays off. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 10, 2021

The Patriots released running back Tyler Gaffney to make room for Gant.

JAKE BAILEY PUTS ON A SHOW

With the players in shells and not a lot of hyper-competitive sessions, Jake Bailey entertained the crowd by being the best punter in the world.

Jake Bailey with another one downed at the one with some spin on it. Putting on a show, per usual. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 10, 2021

What else is new, though?

TRENT BROWN IMPRESSED WITH MAC JONES

It wasn’t the world’s most competitive practice, as the team was only about 48 hours away from playing a game. So while the practice stats may not have been as prevalent in this one, some words from right tackle Trent Brown stood out.

The veteran lineman spoke awfully highly of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think he can be special. There’s a lot going on for him right now. This is a different ballgame, and with Bill’s defense, there’s a lot of moving parts out there. He’s just got to settle down and I think he’ll be all right,” Brown said of Jones. “To be so young, I think he makes some throws that not a lot of young guys can make. I think it’s all about settling down and knowing you can still play the game. It’s still football. Yeah, it’s a different level, but it’s still football. I think that goes for any rookie.”

We’ll all get to see some of those throws on Thursday night vs. Washington.

