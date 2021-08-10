BOSTON (CBS) – Some of Panera Bread’s ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup is being recalled because it may be contaminated with small pieces of rubber gloves.
Blount Fine Foods, which makes the soup, said it received several complaints about glove pieces in the 16-ounce containers of the soup so the company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
No one has gotten sick.
The recalled soup was made July 1 and has a use-by date of September 9.
If you bought the soup, you can bring it back to the store.
For more information on the recall, click here.