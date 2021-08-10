WEATHER ALERT:Third Heat Wave Of Summer To Bring Dangerous Temperatures, Isolated Thunderstorms
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,109 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 682,240. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,743.

There were 39,358 total new tests reported.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.88%.

There are 334 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 78 patients currently in intensive care.

