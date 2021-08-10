BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,109 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 682,240. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,743.READ MORE: Feet Cleaning Product Created By North Reading Teens Gains Traction
There were 39,358 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Chelsea School Committee Member Henry Wilson Charged With Child Rape
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.88%.
There are 334 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: COVID Delta Variant Upends Return To Office Plans
There are also 78 patients currently in intensive care.