LYNN (CBS) — A 55-year-old woman died after a crash between a moped and a dump truck in Lynn. It happened at the intersection of Western Avenue and Washington Street around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday.
The woman was a passenger on the moped. A 68-year-old man was driving. Both were taken to Salem Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.
According to the Lynn Fire Department, the man who was driving was up and walking after the crash.
Police said the truck driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
