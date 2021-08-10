BOSTON (CBS) – After Covid’s crushing impact on bars and restaurants last year, server Caitlin Gadsby is making up for lost time. The Galway House employee works long, late hours on her feet – not easy at seven months pregnant.
"I work as much as I can for as long as I can and do the best I can," she said.
Friday night she was on her own. A late rush poured in after a concert and Caitlin was scrambling to serve food and drinks to all her tables. She thanked all her parties for their patience. One group ordered about $100 of food and drinks and then took off.
"Before I knew it, they were gone. They skipped out on the tab and I was in absolute shock. I've been in this business for so long and that's the first time that has ever happened to me," Gadsby said.
Caitlin’s bosses were so upset by what happened – they posted a photo of the table on Facebook. That’s when dozens of regulars, neighbors and strangers asked how they could take care of this mom-to-be.
“People were asking for my Venmo (@caitgads) and they wanted to tip me and give me money and make sure I was doing OK,” she explained.
And it's that kindness from her community that makes Caitlin so confident about raising her family right here.
“It just makes me so happy that out of all the places I moved to that I moved to Jamaica Plain,” she said. “That’s so special to me. All these people really make me feel like I belong here too.”