BOSTON (CBS) – A Medford man has been arrested in connection with a road rage attack in West Roxbury on Saturday. Drew Lamb, 27, is accused of stabbing another driver in the chest during an altercation on the VFW Parkway.
Lamb was arrested in Salem after State Police detectives located the Cadillac he was allegedly driving during the incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.
Police said the victim was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup on the VFW Parkway and Lamb was driving a Cadillac CTS when they began passing and exchanging words with each other. Both drivers stopped near Centre Street and got out of their vehicles and began fighting. During the fight, Lamb allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest and then fled the scene in his car.
The victim was treated at the hospital and is now recovering at home. The victim’s sister told WBZ-TV that beyond the physical wounds, he is also mentally traumatized by the attack.