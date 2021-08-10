Quinn Nordin's Long Road To Patriots Training CampAfter going undrafted in the spring, kicker Quinn Nordin was doing what most post-grads do -- he was furiously looking for work.

Patriots Announce Modifications To Gillette Stadium Ahead Of Thursday's Preseason OpenerThere are some modifications that have been made to the stadium that the team wants you to know about.

Report: Shoulder Injury May Force Hunter Henry To Miss Time In PreseasonPatriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday's training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

With Joe Cardona Hurting, Patriots Reportedly Sign Long Snapper Brian KhouryPatriots long snapper Joe Cardona suffered an injury during practice on Sunday, and it appears to be bad enough that the team had to go out and sign another long snapper on Monday.

Fantasy Football 2021 Sleepers: Which Players Have Been Overlooked Early In Fantasy Drafts?Who do the CBSSports.com fantasy experts think are some of the biggest sleepers heading into this season? We've broken down two guys at each position.