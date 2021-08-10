CHELSEA (CBS) – An elected member of the Chelsea School Committee has been arraigned on child rape charges. Henry Wilson, 56, is accused of raping a 12-year-old boy in June.

The victim told investigators he was walking in the area of Broadway in Chelsea on June 28 when a man, later identified as Wilson, offered him a ride in his car. He allegedly drove him to a parking lot and sexually assaulted the child in the car.

The boy is a student in the Chelsea Public Schools.

“District officials are cooperating fully with the District Attorney, Chelsea Police Department and other agencies involved in the investigation,” Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi Abeyta said. “An order has been issued prohibiting Mr. Wilson from any CPS campus and contact with any CPS student.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said parts of the alleged assault were captured on cell phone camera. The victim’s family reported the sex assault on July 2.

“This little boy did nothing wrong. He is 12 years old and should be enjoying the end of summer before getting ready to return to school,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Instead he is dealing with this. It is heartbreaking.”

Wilson was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of rape of a child aggravated by an age difference of at least 10 years and enticement of a child. He was held on $50,000 bail and ordered to stay away from his accuser.