Celtics Sign Dennis Schroder To One-Year DealAfter some give and take, Dennis Schroder has decided to join the Boston Celtics.

Patriots Practice Recap: Quinn Nordin Stays Perfect Inside Gillette, Mac Jones' Final Appearance In Number 50In their final practice before the preseason opener, the Patriots went to work in front of fans inside Gillette Stadium.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: Wyndham Championship Makes This Classic Donald Ross Course Its HomeSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

With Mac Jones Making Debut, Here's What Pats Rookie QBs Did In First NFL Action -- All The Way Back To Tom BradyMac Jones will make his preseason debut on Thursday night. Here's how every drafted QB has done in his debut since 2000 for the Patriots, dating back to Tom Brady.

Baseball Report: What's Happening In MLB's MVP Races?This week's Baseball Report looks at the MVP races, the Field of Dreams game, and the Philadelphia Phillies' emergence as the NL East leader.