BOSTON (CBS) — After some give and take, Dennis Schroder has decided to join the Boston Celtics.
The free-agent guard announced via Instagram that he’s signed with the Celtics, after a report had previously surfaced that the team had offered a contract.
“I’m proud to annouce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing with the Boston Celtics!” Schroder wrote on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Schroder will be paid the $5.9 million mid-level exception.
Schroder, who will turn 28 in September, was the 17th overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Hawks. After five years with the Hawks, he played two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, before playing for the Los Angeles Lakers last year.
He averaged 15.4 points in 32.1 minutes per game last year, along with an average of 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.5 rebounds per game. In his career, he’s played in 557 games, starting 238 of them, averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 assists per game.