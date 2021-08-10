BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics reportedly offered Dennis Schroder a one-year contract, and are now waiting to hear back from the free agent point guard. The hold up is that Schroder wants more money and another year, according to one report.

Boston’s interest in Schroder came to light last week, as the team looks for a starting point guard after dealing away Kemba Walker earlier this summer. Schroder would certainly fit that bill, but it doesn’t sound like Brad Stevens is keen on locking in any players for multiple years at the moment, in anticipation of being a major player in next summer’s free agent class.

The Celtics reportedly offered Schroder a one-year deal for the taxpayer mid-level exception at $5.9 million, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. But Schroder wants the full mid-level exception, worth $9.5 million, and a second year on a player option.

Now we’ll wait to see which side blinks first.

Schroder’s options in free agency appear to be limited, with most teams addressing their need at point guard early in the free agency process. The 28-year-old started for the Lakers all last season, averaging 15.4 points on 44 percent shooting to go with 5.8 assists over 61 games. But his play in L.A.’s first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns left a lot to be desired, and the Lakers went out and traded for Russell Westbrook this offseason, leaving Schroder a free agent.

He reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from Los Angeles during the season, which looks like a fairly costly mistake at the moment. Now he’s just hoping to get a starting opportunity somewhere. The Celtics can offer him that opportunity, but it sounds like it will come at a price they’re comfortable with.

The Celtics currently have Marcus Smart slotted in as the team’s starting point guard, though he could easily move to shooting guard if Boston is able to sign someone this offseason. After Smart, Boston has Payton Pritchard, Kris Dunn and Yam Madar on its point guard depth chart.