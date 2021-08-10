BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are getting some more size for their Summer League frontcourt, with recently acquired big man Bruno Fernando set to join the team in Las Vegas.

Fernando, who was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks along with Kris Dunn in a three-team swap that sent Tristan Thompson to Sacramento, will be on Boston’s Summer League roster starting Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

The 22-year-old was a backup big man for the Hawks over the last two years, and has averaged 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over 89 career games. He can’t do much away from the basket, but can do some damage around the rim on both ends of the floor.

Fernando saw a lot more playing time as a rookie in 2019-20 than he did last season, playing in 56 games (including 13 starts) after he was drafted with the 34th overall pick out of Maryland. He was buried on Atlanta’s frontcourt depth chart last season, appearing in just 33 games off the bench, and he’ll likely be buried on Boston’s as well in 2021-22.

The Celtics currently have Robert Williams, Al Horford and Enes Kanter to man the frontcourt, though given Williams’ injury history, Fernando could get some sporadic playing time during the season.

He’ll be auditioning for playing time with the Summer Celtics in Vegas, with three games remaining on Boston’s slate.