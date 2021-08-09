BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts residents have until Thursday, August 12 to get fully vaccinated and register to participate in the final two VaxMillions drawings.
The state drew the third winners of the vaccine lottery on Monday. One fully vaccinated adult will win $1 million and one fully vaccinated student under 18 will win a $300,000 college scholarship.
The next round of winners will be announced on Thursday.
Residents who aren't fully vaccinated until August 19 can still register for the last of five drawings.