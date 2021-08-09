BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady spent his Sunday evening in enemy territory, attending the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Peyton Manning’s section. Brady was on hand to support his longtime rival and friend, but those that were there to see Manning take his spot among the greats of the game weren’t too keen on seeing one of his greatest adversaries in attendance.

So when Manning made mention of Brady’s presence, the former Patriot and current Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback received a healthy serving of boos from the crowd.

“Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight,” said Manning. Before Peyton could move on to a quick joke at Brady’s expense, the crowd weighed in — and did so rather loudly.

Brady is used to being booed in hostile territories, so he seemed to revel in the moment. The quarterback even turned to the crowd and appeared to ask, “What’s up with that? What did I do wrong?”

When the booing died down, Manning threw a little jab at his quarterback counterpart.

“By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account,” Manning joked.