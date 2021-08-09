Tom Brady Booed During Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame SpeechThe crowd met Tom Brady with boos when Peyton Manning mentioned his former rival during his Hall of Fame speech. Manning also got in a quick jab at Brady's social media tendencies.

Andrew Farrell Sets Revolution Club Record With 255th Career StartRevolution defender Andrew Farrell made some franchise history Sunday night.

Report: Shoulder Injury May Force Hunter Henry To Miss Time In PreseasonPatriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday's training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Bill Belichick Calls Peyton Manning 'The Best Quarterback I've Coached Against'Bill Belichick paid Peyton Manning the highest compliment possible ahead of the quarterback's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Revs Unbeaten Run Reaches Six Games With Hard-Fought Win Over UnionThe New England Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.