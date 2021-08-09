BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Monday morning.
Officers were called to Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. and a found a woman had been shot to death.
They also found two other people with what they described as "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."
Then, police said three other people checked themselves in to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds from the Irma Street incident.
There have been no arrests and no names have been made public.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.