CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. and a found a woman had been shot to death.

READ MORE: Belmont Indoor Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect

They also found two other people with what they described as “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

READ MORE: Powerball Adding New Third Drawing On Mondays, Starting August 23

Then, police said three other people checked themselves in to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds from the Irma Street incident.

There have been no arrests and no names have been made public.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff