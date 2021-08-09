With Mac Jones Making Debut, Here's What Pats Rookie QBs Did In First NFL Action -- All The Way Back To Tom BradyMac Jones will make his preseason debut on Thursday night. Here's how every drafted QB has done in his debut since 2000 for the Patriots, dating back to Tom Brady.

Baseball Report: What's Happening In MLB's MVP Races?This week's Baseball Report looks at the MVP races, the Field of Dreams game, and the Philadelphia Phillies' emergence as the NL East leader.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: Wyndham Championship Makes This Classic Donald Ross Course Its HomeSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

Oddsmakers Like Richard Seymour's Hall Of Fame Chances In 2022Is Richard Seymour bound for Canton in 2022? Oddsmakers are giving him a great shot to receive his gold jacket.

Some (Preseason) Fitzmagic Is Coming To Foxboro This WeekIt's Fitzmagic time in Foxboro.