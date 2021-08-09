BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Monday morning.
Boston Police were called to Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. and found a woman had been shot to death. She was identified as 38-year-old Aisha Shepard, of Roxbury.
Officers also found two other people with what they described as “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”
One witness told WBZ-TV she didn’t realize she had just heard a shooting.
"I had to call 911 because I heard pow, pow, pow and I said, 'No more fireworks,' she said, not wanting to be identified.
“There was no firecrackers, it was gunshots flying all over the place, it’s crazy,” a man, who also did not want to be identified, told WBZ.
Police said three other people checked themselves in to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds from the Irma Street incident, bringing the total number of people shot to six.
There have been no arrests at this time.MORE NEWS: Can't Find Your COVID Vaccination Card? Here's How To Get A New One
“When you wake up in the morning, don’t you expect to just walk out and smell the air or something, not everything, red, yellow tape everywhere,” a woman who did not want to be named told WBZ.