By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – One person is dead and several others were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester overnight, police said.

It happened on Woodrow Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Boston Police would only say one person was killed and they did not know exactly how many people were shot.

Officers shut down the street overnight looking for evidence.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

