BOSTON (CBS) – One person is dead and several others were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester overnight, police said.
It happened on Woodrow Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: Powerball Adding New Third Drawing On Mondays, Starting August 23
Boston Police would only say one person was killed and they did not know exactly how many people were shot.
Officers shut down the street overnight looking for evidence.
There have been no arrests.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
MORE NEWS: Danny Sheehan, Young Marshfield Boy With Love For Aquaman, Dies After Battle With Cancer
Still an active scene with several streets blocked off. SUV being towed from Lucerne St. BPD confirms one person killed, several injured in overnight shooting @wbz https://t.co/RWRCiPXCm4 pic.twitter.com/sJCfZaOQy4
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) August 9, 2021
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.