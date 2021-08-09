Bill Belichick Calls Peyton Manning 'The Best Quarterback I've Coached Against'Bill Belichick paid Peyton Manning the highest compliment possible ahead of the quarterback's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Revs Unbeaten Run Reaches Six Games With Hard-Fought Win Over UnionThe New England Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.

Springer Hits Go-Ahead 3-Run HR, Jays Rally Past Red Sox 9-8The Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-8 on Sunday.

Chris Sale To Pitch For Red Sox Saturday; Alex Verdugo Out On Paternity LeaveThe struggling Red Sox will get a boost in their pitching rotation soon, but the news wasn’t all good on Sunday.

Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 2-1 in 8 To Earn Doubleheader SplitThe Red Sox won for the second time in their past 10 games and snapped Toronto’s season-high five-game winning streak.