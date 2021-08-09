WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester hospital is hiring replacements as a nurses strike hits 155 days.
The company that owns Saint Vincent Hospital said it has hired more than 100 permanent replacement nurses.
More jobs are expected to be filled in the coming weeks.
Last week, striking nurses rejected what Tenet Healthcare called its "last, best and final" offer.
The striking nurses say it still doesn’t address staffing issues to keep patients safe. They walked off the job back on March 8.