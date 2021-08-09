CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Saint Vincent Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester News

WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester hospital is hiring replacements as a nurses strike hits 155 days.

The company that owns Saint Vincent Hospital said it has hired more than 100 permanent replacement nurses.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa To Dedicate 'Aquaman 2' In Memory Of Marshfield's Danny Sheehan

More jobs are expected to be filled in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Perseids Meteor Shower Coming To Massachusetts Wednesday Night

Last week, striking nurses rejected what Tenet Healthcare called its “last, best and final” offer.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

The striking nurses say it still doesn’t address staffing issues to keep patients safe. They walked off the job back on March 8.

CBSBoston.com Staff