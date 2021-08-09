BOSTON (CBS) – Powerball is giving you an extra chance to become a millionaire.
The multi-state game is adding an additional drawing starting in two weeks on Monday, August 23.
That means there will now be Powerball drawings three times a week – Mondays Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.
The goal is to generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.
Tickets are still $2 each.