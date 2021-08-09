Revs Unbeaten Run Reaches Six Games With Hard-Fought Win Over UnionThe New England Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.

Springer Hits Go-Ahead 3-Run HR, Jays Rally Past Red Sox 9-8The Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-8 on Sunday.

Chris Sale To Pitch For Red Sox Saturday; Alex Verdugo Out On Paternity LeaveThe struggling Red Sox will get a boost in their pitching rotation soon, but the news wasn’t all good on Sunday.

Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 2-1 in 8 To Earn Doubleheader SplitThe Red Sox won for the second time in their past 10 games and snapped Toronto’s season-high five-game winning streak.

In Last Expected Rehab Start, Chris Sale Strikes Out 8 In 4.2 Scoreless Innings For Triple-A WorcesterIn what is expected to be his last rehab start, Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale looked like the star pitcher that he is.