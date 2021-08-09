CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Powerball

BOSTON (CBS) – Powerball is giving you an extra chance to become a millionaire.

The multi-state game is adding an additional drawing starting in two weeks on Monday, August 23.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, Several Wounded In Dorchester Shooting

That means there will now be Powerball drawings three times a week – Mondays Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments

The goal is to generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.

MORE NEWS: Danny Sheehan, Young Marshfield Boy With Love For Aquaman, Dies After Battle With Cancer

Tickets are still $2 each.

CBSBoston.com Staff