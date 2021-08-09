With Joe Cardona Hurting, Patriots Reportedly Sign Long Snapper Brian KhouryPatriots long snapper Joe Cardona suffered an injury during practice on Sunday, and it appears to be bad enough that the team had to go out and sign another long snapper on Monday.

Fantasy Football 2021 Sleepers: Which Players Have Been Overlooked Early In Fantasy Drafts?Who do the CBSSports.com fantasy experts think are some of the biggest sleepers heading into this season? We've broken down two guys at each position.

Did Red Sox Hit Rock Bottom Over The Weekend?Looking at the AL East standings on Monday is cringe-inducing for Boston fans, thanks to a woeful month-plus of baseball from the Red Sox.

Alex Cora Downplays Kyle Schwarber's Setback As 'Nothing Serious'The Red Sox are still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber to make his debut and help with the team's sputtering offense. That wait may last a little longer than expected.

Bruce Cassidy Named To Team Canada's Coaching Staff For 2022 OlympicsBruce Cassidy will be going to the Olympics in 2022.