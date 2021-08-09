BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is holding a virtual job fair next week. The goal is to address the economic impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on workers.
“Today there are over 200,000 job opportunities available in Massachusetts. A new job from an entry-level job to an executive job may be waiting for you,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement Monday. “Let’s do all we can to find you the right place, the right opportunity, to continue to build the kind of life you’d like to have here in Massachusetts.”
Each day will focus on a number of different industries:
- Monday: General Job Fair (all industries)
- Tuesday: Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance
- Wednesday: Healthcare, Hospitality, Education
- Thursday: General Job Fair (all industries)
- Friday: Information Technology, Building Services, and others
It will take place daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Employers and job seekers can use the portal set up to video chat, submit resumes, review job openings, and find company information.
Visit mass.gov to register and look at the participating employers.