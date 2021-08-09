Alex Cora Downplays Kyle Schwarber's Setback As 'Nothing Serious'The Red Sox are still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber to make his debut and help with the team's sputtering offense. That wait may last a little longer than expected.

Bruce Cassidy Named To Team Canada's Coaching Staff For 2022 OlympicsBruce Cassidy will be going to the Olympics in 2022.

Yam Madar Impressive In Debut, Helps Spark Summer Celtics To Win Over Hawks Yam Madar was one of the most intriguing players heading into the Celtics' Summer League slate. The point guard did not disappoint in his first game in green, dazzling for stretches against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady Booed During Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame SpeechThe crowd met Tom Brady with boos when Peyton Manning mentioned his former rival during his Hall of Fame speech. Manning also got in a quick jab at Brady's social media tendencies.

Andrew Farrell Sets Revolution Club Record With 255th Career StartRevolution defender Andrew Farrell made some franchise history Sunday night.