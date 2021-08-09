MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A procession is planned to honor Danny Sheehan of Marshfield who died after a battle with cancer. Police are asking residents to line streets, yards and sidewalks of Marshfield this Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a final farewell to Danny, who was named an honorary officer.

The eight-year-old became an internet sensation last year when he opened a present to find the Aquaman action figure. He screamed for joy.

It was so pure and heartfelt that it prompted the Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa, to contact Danny. Momoa said, “Love U, baby boy. Rest In Peace. You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you.”

Danny passed away Sunday in the arms of his parents. “We will snuggle again soon,” his parents said in a statement. “My best friend. My sweet special good boy. Mummy and daddy love you so.”

Danny’s spirit took hold at the Marshfield Boys and Girls Club where a mural was painted on a wall for all to see. “The courage he gave, not only us as a staff, or a club, is the other kids and his classmates,” said Jim Bunnell of the Boys and Girls Club.

Danny’s passing was keenly felt at the Marshfield Police Department. He was named an honorary officer several years ago. “Just his name alone brought smiles to people’s faces and what a great young man and it’s a huge loss for all of us,” said Police Chief Phil Tavares.

The procession to honor Danny will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. “Police, Fire and the family of Officer Sheehan will be escorting him from St. Christine’s and meeting up with more Police and Fire by the Furnace Brook School parking lot for a procession befitting a superhero!” Marshfield Police said.

“Danny did not like it QUIET …..so the sirens will blast, the lights will shine and we hope Marshfield turns out in the colorful attire Danny favored and makes as much noise as he did……No doubt he’ll be smiling down from above!”

The procession will go from Roche Brothers down Route 139, turn onto Dyke Road and Careswell then onto Webster and back onto Route 139 ending at MacDonald’s Funeral Home.