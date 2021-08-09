BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber to make his debut and help with the team’s sputtering offense. That wait may last a little longer than expected.

Schwarber, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals, has hit a small snag in his rehab from a right hamstring strain, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. That snag is “left groin soreness,” which the outfielder experienced while doing running and fielding drills with the Red Sox last week in Detroit.

That means Schwarber, who hasn’t played since July 2, may have to wait a little longer to make his Boston debut. It doesn’t sound like it will delay things too long, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora downplayed the setback on Sunday.

“Nothing serious. He’s still progressing, getting better. [Monday] the plan is for him to work out and keep getting after it,” Cora said after Boston’s 9-8 loss in Toronto. “He was sore over the weekend. Nothing serious. He worked with Carlos [Febles] throughout.”

Schwarber likely won’t play his first game for the Red Sox for at least another week or two, which is not ideal for the Red Sox. The team just went 2-8 on its 10-game road trip, and now sits just 2.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East. Boston trails the Tampa Bay Rays by four games in the division, with a three-game set against Tampa starting Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Boston offense could certainly use Schwarber’s bat. He hit 25 homers in his 72 games for the Nationals this season, earning the lefty the first All-Star nod of his career.

Boston has been working Scharber out at first base in hopes that he can take over for the struggling Bobby Dalbec when he’s finally healthy enough to debut.