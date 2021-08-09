CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:CDC, Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and five Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk.

Berkshire County joined Hampden, Bristol, Suffolk, and Dukes counties in the red, high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 2,587 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

Barnstable county left the red, joining the other counties highlighted in orange, representing substantial risk: Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Essex counties.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: IRS Tools To Manage Your Monthly Checks

(Photo Credit: CDC)

The only county ranked at a moderate risk is Hampshire County.

The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.

MORE NEWS: Probe: Marblehead Police Officer In Swastika Incident Didn't Commit Hate Crime

You can see the latest CDC map here.

CBSBoston.com Staff