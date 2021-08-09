BOSTON (CBS) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and five Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk.
Berkshire County joined Hampden, Bristol, Suffolk, and Dukes counties in the red, high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate.
Barnstable county left the red, joining the other counties highlighted in orange, representing substantial risk: Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Essex counties.
The only county ranked at a moderate risk is Hampshire County.
The CDC's transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
