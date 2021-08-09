CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge Police officer saved a man’s life while he was on vacation with his family over the weekend.
The department said Officer JJ Jones Jr was a hotel in New Hampshire with his family when they found a man on the floor in a hallway suffering from an apparent overdose.
“After not detecting a pulse, Jones called 911 and performed a sternum rub which led to inconsistent shallow breathing. Jones then performed CPR for approximately 8 minutes until the local police arrived,” Cambridge Police said in a Facebook post Monday.
An AED was also used and then medics gave the man Narcan to revive him before he woke up and was rushed to a hospital.
“This is another example of the great work our officers continuously do — regardless if they are on or off-duty. Well done, Officer Jones!,” the department said in its post.