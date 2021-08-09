Bruce Cassidy Named To Team Canada's Coaching Staff For 2022 OlympicsBruce Cassidy will be going to the Olympics in 2022.

Yam Madar Impressive In Debut, Helps Spark Summer Celtics To Win Over Hawks Yam Madar was one of the most intriguing players heading into the Celtics' Summer League slate. The point guard did not disappoint in his first game in green, dazzling for stretches against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady Booed During Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame SpeechThe crowd met Tom Brady with boos when Peyton Manning mentioned his former rival during his Hall of Fame speech. Manning also got in a quick jab at Brady's social media tendencies.

Andrew Farrell Sets Revolution Club Record With 255th Career StartRevolution defender Andrew Farrell made some franchise history Sunday night.

Report: Shoulder Injury May Force Hunter Henry To Miss Time In PreseasonPatriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday's training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.