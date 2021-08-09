BELMONT (CBS) – It had some people reaching for that backup mask in the bottom of the purse, not knowing the “masks required” signs had gone back up in Belmont Monday.

“Today is day one where we have to wear masks,” announced Rachid Smairi, the owner of Bellmont Caffe. Two customers had just walked in without masks. “Sorry,” he said.

Belmont’s indoor mask mandate is now back on the books. Anyone two and older has to mask-up in all indoor places that are open to the public, like stores, restaurants, salons, gyms, and churches. “I can see the reactions of customers,” said Smairi. “A lot of them are not going to be happy, and that means to us losing business.”

Down the street, at A Chocolate Dream candy store, owner Vicki Frassica served up sugary treats while wearing a mask. “I feel like most people are following the rules,” she said.

“It can’t hurt. It can only help,” said one customer. “It’s no big deal.”

But another visitor was so unhappy, she stayed out of the stores. “We will not go into them,” said Amanda Capone. “I don’t know how we’re going backwards, is the problem.”

In her hometown of Waltham, which borders Belmont, a mask mandate is on the agenda at an emergency meeting Wednesday. In neighboring Arlington, town health officials sent out an announcement Monday saying “masks strongly encouraged” indoors. In neighboring Cambridge, there’s an indoor mask advisory in effect.

While officials in other communities have said they’re considering policies similar to Belmont’s, the Cape Cod towns of Provincetown and Nantucket already have.