BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of riders took to the streets this weekend to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as part of the annual Pan-Mass Challenge.
Among the riders were WBZ-TV anchors David Wade and Lisa Hughes.
“It’s such a great cause. Once you’re out on the roads, with the crowds, everyone is excited, everyone is super motivated,” said Wade. “At the end of the day, we know what’s on the line here. The p[possibility that some time in the future, this money will help fund the research that will cure cancer.”
Hughes rode as part of Team Launch.
“Our goal with our fundraising is to give Dana-Farber the means to create new treatments, and hopefully one day a cure,” she said.
