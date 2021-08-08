BOSTON (CBS) – The struggling Red Sox will get a boost in their pitching rotation soon.
Manager Alex Cora announced that Chris Sale has completed his rehab stint and will start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Sale has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery and hasn’t pitched in a game in nearly two years.
Outfielder Alex Verdugo, meanwhile, will be leaving the team Sunday for paternity leave. Verdugo will not be in the lineup against the Blue Jays and is expected to be out for several days.
Cora is hoping J.D. Martinez and Jarren Duran were reinstated from the COVID IL for Sunday’s game, meaning both registered negative tests after showing symptoms earlier in the week.