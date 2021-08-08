PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Crossing the Pan-Mass Challenge finish line felt a bit different on Sunday because of the pandemic, but nothing was going to break the riders’ spirit.

Due to COVID, the finish line at the Provincetown Inn was combined with another, so all riders ended at the Monument.

“First time ever here so it’s kind of cool,” said PMC Founder Billy Starr.

“There were fewer people for sure but the spirit is still here,” said rider Steve Shiner.

“Nothing compares to this, the way the crowd pulls your along is amazing,” a third rider said.

Emma Lovewell pedaled in front of this year’s crowd for her first PMC to honor her mom, a cancer survivor.

“I’ve always known about the PMC, and I was like you know what, I spend all my time on a peloton bike, I have these skills and passion for this cause, why not put it together and here I am,” she said.

Brigit Martina said the cause has also become closer to her heart after losing her Aunt Jayne in August.

“There’s a bench in Eastham we see her at every single time and unfortunately she wasn’t there this year and she’s a huge inspiration. She put up a good fight.

Riders are already looking forward to next year, saying the PMC experience isn’t something you do just once.

“We’re hoping that of course next year everybody comes back and who knows, maybe we will raise 60-70 million next year, something like that,” said Starr.