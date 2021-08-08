CENTERVILLE (CBS) – A woman and her dog were killed Sunday morning during a house fire in the Centerville village of Barnstable.
Neighbors reported blackened windows and smoke coming from the house on Harrison Road.
When firefighters arrived at the single-story house, they rushed in and pulled the woman from the building.
Rescuers performed CPR on the victim and she was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, but did not survive.
Crews later found that a dog had died in the fire as well.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.