Chris Sale Set To Pitch For Red Sox Saturday; Alex Verdugo To Miss Time While On Paternity LeaveThe struggling Red Sox will get a boost in their pitching rotation soon, but the news wasn’t all good on Sunday.

Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 2-1 in 8 To Earn Doubleheader SplitThe Red Sox won for the second time in their past 10 games and snapped Toronto’s season-high five-game winning streak.

In Last Expected Rehab Start, Chris Sale Strikes Out 8 In 4.2 Scoreless Innings For Triple-A WorcesterIn what is expected to be his last rehab start, Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale looked like the star pitcher that he is.

Semien Hits Walk-Off HR In 7th, Jays Edge Red Sox 1-0 In OpenerThe Red Sox have lost eight of nine and have scored five runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games.

Red Sox Place J.D. Martinez On COVID-19 Related Injured ListThe Red Sox have struggled over their last several series, and now one of their best hitters won't be in the lineup in the near future.