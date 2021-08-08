BOSTON (CBS) – Danny Sheehan, a young Marshfield boy whose story touched countless people around the country, died Sunday morning following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was just 8 years old.

Danny diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid in January 2017.

His love for the movie Aquaman went viral, even getting the attention of actor Jason Momoa. Danny received gifts and a video from Momoa, along with an outpouring of community support.

Danny’s family posted about his death on a Facebook page called 4TheLoveOfDanny.

“An Angel in Heaven. Instead of here on earth. Surreal and utter heartbreak can’t even begin to describe this feeling inside,” the post said. “But, I have to believe that what I whispered to him was true. Because moms don’t lie. When you wake up in Heaven, baby, you will be safe and happy and cozy. You won’t be afraid. You will be with your brother. Watching over me and daddy and everyone. We will be so sad. But you can send us rainbows and butterflies and ladybugs to say hi. We will snuggle again soon. My best friend. My sweet special good boy. Mummy and daddy love you so.”

Marshfield Police posted a tribute to Danny saying “You will never be forgotten. We LOVE you Danny.”

At the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield, “The Believe Bench” and a mural of Danny and Aquaman were dedicated in his honor earlier this year.

Read his obituary here.

Visiting hours will be held at Saint Christine’s Church in Marshfield on Wednesday, August 11 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be at Saint Christine’s on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a burial following immediately at Couch Cemetery in Marshfield. Attendees are encouraged to wear colorful attire, “as Danny favored sunshine and rainbows.”