CHATHAM (CBS) — The Summer Recreation Program in Chatham is canceled, the town announced Sunday. The move comes after several Community Center employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Several others were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID as well.
“Out of an abundance of caution the Summer Recreation Program has been canceled for the rest of the session. The Program follows all COVID protocols required by the State licensing agency and recommended by the State Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control,” the town of Chatham wrote.READ MORE: Riders Cross The PMC Finish Line On Day 2: 'The Spirit Is Still Here'
"The Town continues to work diligently to ensure the integrity of the Summer Recreation, including reserving the Community Center mornings exclusively for Program activities. Further information will be released when it becomes available."
A COVID cluster that started in Provincetown has been linked to hundreds of cases since July 1.