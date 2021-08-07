BOSTON (CBS) — Police made an arrest hours after a woman was shot and killed in the South End of Boston. Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, was arrested late Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., a woman was shot on West Concord Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Dartmouth College, UNH Implement New Mask Requirements
Police said Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of Class D substance with intent to distribute.READ MORE: 5 Sharks Tagged Off Cape Cod Coast On Friday
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or use the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.MORE NEWS: Coca-Cola Bottling Plant In Northampton To Close In 2023