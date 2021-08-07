NORTHAMPTON (AP) – Coca-Cola has announced plans to shutter a Massachusetts bottling plant in summer 2023, leaving its 319 employees to find new jobs.
The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that the beverage giant announced plans to close the Northampton plant Wednesday as well as sell facilities in Michigan, Missouri and Texas to Refresco.
The company says the closure and sales are unrelated.
Mayor David Narkewicz said on Thursday that this will be a major economic loss for the city. Narkewicz said the plant is the city's largest manufacturer, water customer and taxpayer. He said representatives informed him that the closure is tied to a restructuring plan that will also close a facility in California.
