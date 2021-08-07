Patriots Announce Modifications To Gillette Stadium Ahead Of Thursday's Preseason Opener

Report: Shoulder Injury May Force Hunter Henry To Miss Time In PreseasonPatriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday's training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

With Joe Cardona Hurting, Patriots Reportedly Sign Long Snapper Brian KhouryPatriots long snapper Joe Cardona suffered an injury during practice on Sunday, and it appears to be bad enough that the team had to go out and sign another long snapper on Monday.

Fantasy Football 2021 Sleepers: Which Players Have Been Overlooked Early In Fantasy Drafts?Who do the CBSSports.com fantasy experts think are some of the biggest sleepers heading into this season? We've broken down two guys at each position.

Did Red Sox Hit Rock Bottom Over The Weekend?Looking at the AL East standings on Monday is cringe-inducing for Boston fans, thanks to a woeful month-plus of baseball from the Red Sox.