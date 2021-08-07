PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Police in Rhode Island say the two men killed by a shooting in Providence were from Boston.
The shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Saturday outside the El Fuego nightclub on West Friendship Street.READ MORE: Dartmouth College, UNH Implement New Mask Requirements
The victims were identified as 27 and 29-year-old Boston men, but their names have not been released.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Connection With South End Shooting That Left Woman Dead
As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Day 1 Of Pan-Mass Challenge Officially Underway
The Providence Board of Lincenses held an emergency hearing and voted to close Fuego Lounge effective immediately. They will hold a formal hearing sometime next week.