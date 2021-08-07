Tatum, USA Men's Basketball Beat France 87-82 In Gold Medal GameJayson Tatum finished with 19 points as the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games.

Blue Jays Use 9-Run 5th To Beat Red Sox 12-4The Red Sox have now lost seven out of their last eight games.

Stream The WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalWatch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational live from TPC Southwind.

Red Sox Place Jarren Duran On COVID Related ILRed Sox rookie outfielder Jarren Duran was placed on the COVID-19 related Injury List on Friday, ahead of Boston's four-game set with the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Celtics, Free Agent Point Guard Dennis Schroder Reportedly Talking ContractThe Celtics' search for a point guard may be ending soon, with the team reportedly holding contract talks with free agent Dennis Schroder.