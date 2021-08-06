Travis Roy Foundation Auctioning Off Chance To Play Wiffle Ball At Fenway ParkThe Travis Roy Foundation will cease operations next year, but first, the foundation and the Boston Red Sox are offering a special opportunity for fans to honor Roy's legacy and play some WIFFLE Ball at Fenway Park.

Now Would Be A Really Good Time For Red Sox To Snap Out Of Their SlumpAlex Cora did not mince words about the Red Sox, as the team heads into its most important stretch of the season.

Fantasy Football 2021 Tight End Rankings: If You Can't Get Travis Kelce, Darren Waller & George Kittle Strong OptionsThe top tight end remains in Kansas City, but both Waller and Kittle project to be strong options after Kelce has been taken.

Tom Brady Will Be Sitting In Peyton Manning's Section At This Weekend's Hall Of Fame InductionNot only will Tom Brady be in Canton for Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction this weekend, he'll be in Manning's section at the ceremony.

Quarterback, Former Baseball Player Among 5 Players Who Worked Out For Patriots On ThursdayIn an effort to keep the rolodex fresh for the 2021 season, the Patriots worked out five players on Thursday. That group included a quarterback and a former baseball player looking to switch sports.