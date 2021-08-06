BOSTON (CBS) — The Travis Roy Foundation is honoring the late hockey player’s wishes and will wind down operations early next year. But first, the foundation and the Boston Red Sox are offering a special opportunity for fans to honor Roy’s legacy and play some WIFFLE Ball at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are opening Fenway Park to some lucky fans and supporters of the Travis Roy Foundation to play WIFFLE Ball in the historic park. Two winners of an online auction on the Foundation's website will be able to form their own teams and play at Fenway Park.
The announcement comes in advance of the 20th annual and final Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament from August 13-15 in Essex, Vermont. The Travis Roy Foundation has the aspirational goal of raising $1 million this year through this year's tournament, and two of the 32 teams from the tourney will earn the chance to play at Fenway.
Roy was a freshman at Boston University when he was paralyzed during his first shift on the ice. His foundation was established in 1996 and raised over $20 million for research and for grants to thousands of individuals and their families dealing with the challenges of paralysis following a spinal cord injury. More than $5.6 million in research grants dedicated towards finding a cure for spinal cord paralysis was awarded by the foundation.
Roy requested that his foundation cease operation after his death. He passed away on Oct. 29 at the age of 45.
The Travis Roy Foundation will wind down its active fundraising programs after April 2022, but the trustees will develop new ways to benefit paralyzed survivors of spinal cord injuries.