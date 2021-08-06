BOSTON (CBS) — Not only will Tom Brady be in Canton for Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame induction this weekend, he’ll be in Manning’s section at the ceremony.
Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night, revealed that little tidbit Thursday night during the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section. I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that,” Manning told the Fox Broadcast team. “But that means a lot that he’s taking the time.”
Brady is still going with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and preparing for his 22nd NFL season, but is flying in to Canton on the team's day off to be there for his friend and former rival. And it should be interesting to see Brady sitting with a bunch of former Colts players, considering New England's success against the team during the Brady-Manning rivalry. It was always must-see TV when the two squared off, and it became one of the best rivalries in sports.
Brady went 11-6 against Manning’s Colts/Broncos, though Manning was 3-2 against Brady’s Patriots in postseason play. We’ll see if Brady finds a way to wear all seven of his Super Bowl rings to Manning’s ceremony.
Though they were rivals, there was always a strong level of respect between Brady and Manning, and that will be on full display Sunday night.
Brady’s former teammate at Michigan, Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, is also being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.