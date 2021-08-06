BOSTON (CBS) – The votes have been tallied and we have a winner in this summer’s WBZ Ice Cream Social. After four rounds of a bracket-style competition, your votes have declared Sundae School the ‘Ultimate Favorite’ ice cream shop around.
The official announcement was made by Steve Hartman of CBS News during WBZ This Morning.READ MORE: Opening Statements Friday In Trial Of Thomas Latanowich, Charged With Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon
Sundae School has locations in Dennis and Harwich. They were paired in the finals with Kimball Farm, which has locations in Westford, Carlisle, Lancaster, and Jaffrey.
“We’ve had so much fun with it,” Sundae School owner Paul Endres said. “We know we’ve gotten votes from as far away as Nebraska and Texas because I get emails from fans.”
Endres said he’s humbled by the win, especially against such high-quality competition. “There’s a lot of good homemade ice cream places in Massachusetts.”READ MORE: Newton Friends Create Pricklee Cactus Water As An Alternative To Coconut Water
The secret of Sundae School’s success? Paul attributes much of it to the quality of their ingredients, including real chocolate chips, fresh fruit in their sundaes, and whipped cream made one bowl at a time.
Nearly 300,000 votes were cast during the WBZ Ice Cream Social on CBSBoston.com, as well as on the CBS Boston Facebook and Instagram pages.
Congratulations to all of the shops that made the Sweet 16: Richardson’s Farm, Black Cow Ice Cream, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream, Crescent Ridge Dairy, Trombetta’s Farm, Sundae School, Cal’s Creamery, Kimball Farm, Daddy’s Dairy, Rota Spring Farm, Bedford Farms, Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream, Bubbling Brook, Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Uhlman’s Ice Cream.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments