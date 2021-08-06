Quarterback, Former Baseball Player Among 5 Players Who Worked Out For Patriots On ThursdayIn an effort to keep the rolodex fresh for the 2021 season, the Patriots worked out five players on Thursday. That group included a quarterback and a former baseball player looking to switch sports.

Another Strong Day For Mac Jones As Rookie Gets Extended Run At Patriots Training CampThe Patriots practiced in the rain on Thursday, but the soggy conditions didn't keep Mac Jones from having another really good day.

Tom Brady Blasts 'Ignorant' NFL Players, NFLPA As NFL Franchise Values RiseWith NFL franchise values increasing in 2021, Tom Brady isn't very pleased that the NFLPA didn't get players a bigger piece of the pie.

Slumping Red Sox Lose To Tigers 8-1The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Red Sox Draft Pick Marcelo Mayer Makes His Pro DebutMarcelo Mayer made his pro debut on Thursday, taking the field for the Red Sox. The Florida Complex League Red Sox, that is.