REVERE (CBS) – The annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival begins Friday.
Artists worked through the rain Thursday to put the final touches on their designs before the public can officially view them and vote for the People’s Choice winner.
Last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic and there are fewer sculptures this year, spaced farther apart, because of the coronavirus. Masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants will be available to everyone.
There will also be COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday for anyone who needs their shot.
The festival opens Friday morning and will be open until Sunday evening.
Here’s the full schedule:
Friday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fireworks at 9 p.m.)
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit their website rbissf.com.