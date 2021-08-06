CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Mattapoisett News

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) – Mary Lyons, the Mattapoisett Police Chief who was charged with drunk driving last month, has retired from the force.

Lyons had served the town for 36 years.

The 61-year-old Lyons was arrested last month on an OUI liquor charge after a state trooper observed her driving erratically on Route 28 north in Bourne. She was also cited for a marked lanes violation.

Lyons pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Falmouth District Court on July 19.

Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons in court, July 19, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

After the incident, she had been placed on administrative leave.

She will be back in court later this month.

CBSBoston.com Staff