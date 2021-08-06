MATTAPOISETT (CBS) – Mary Lyons, the Mattapoisett Police Chief who was charged with drunk driving last month, has retired from the force.
Lyons had served the town for 36 years.
The 61-year-old Lyons was arrested last month on an OUI liquor charge after a state trooper observed her driving erratically on Route 28 north in Bourne. She was also cited for a marked lanes violation.
Lyons pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Falmouth District Court on July 19.
After the incident, she had been placed on administrative leave.
She will be back in court later this month.