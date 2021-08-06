BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,111 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 678,544. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,727.
There were 45,089 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.65%.
There are 271 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 61 patients currently in intensive care.