BOSTON (CBS) — A driver died on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night after being struck by another car while checking the outside of their truck.
Massachusetts State Police say the driver was “inspecting an equipment malfunction” on the outside of their tractor-trailer when they were struck by a car. Police say the tractor-trailer driver was “pinned between the two vehicles”.
The incident happened after 7 p.m. Officials say the incident happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass.
Police had initially said the deceased person was ejected from passenger vehicle, and not the tractor-trailer.
The right two travel lanes were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.
As of Friday night, the person’s name has not been revealed by police.