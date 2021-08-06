CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) —  A person has died after being ejected from a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police reported the incident at around 7:45 p.m. Officials say it happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the right two travel lanes are closed as crews attend to the scene. Police are urging people to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

