BOSTON (CBS) — After Gustavo Bou scored five goals over six matches for the Revolution in the month of July, it would have been really hard for Major League Soccer to give Player of the Month honors to anyone else. On Friday, the New England forward received those honors.

Bou simply could not be stopped last month, with his five goals — and one assist — helping New England register a 4-1-1 record and climb atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.

‘La Pantera’ opened his July with a goal in the Revolution’s 2-2 draw at the Columbus Crew on July 3, before scoring the lone goal in the team’s 1-0 road win at Atlanta United FC on July 17. Bou had an assist in New England’s 5-0 win at Inter Miami CF on July 21, before he submitted his first career regular-season brace in a 2-1 win against CF Montreal on July 25. His hot streak continued in the club’s 3-2 away win against the New York Red Bulls on July 31, with Bou scoring his final goal of the month.

Bou has 10 goals at the season’s midway point, which is just one shy of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz in the MLS Golden Boot race. Earlier this week, he was named to his first MLS All-Star team, one of four Revolution players to earn an All-Star nod.

This marks the second consecutive month that a Revolution player has taken home the Player of the Month award, after Carles Gil earned the honor for his play in June. It’s the eighth time overall that a New England player has taken home the honor, and Bou is now the seventh different Revolution player to earn the award.