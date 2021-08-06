BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ search for a point guard may be ending soon, with the team reportedly holding contract talks with free agent Dennis Schroder.
Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report first reported Boston's interest in the former Lakers point guard on Friday afternoon, with Hoops Hype's Michael Soto reporting that the two sides could agree on a one or two-year deal with a player option. Talks between Schroder and Boston are "ongoing," according to Fischer.
Schroder would give the Celtics a solid scorer at point guard, which the team has been searching for since shipping out Kemba Walker this summer. Though he struggled in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, Schroder had a solid regular season for the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists last season.
The 27-year-old has boatloads of energy as well, and if paired with Marcus Smart, could give Boston a dynamic defensive dup in the backcourt.
The Celtics would likely have to trim elsewhere on the roster to fit Schroder into the mix, especially if the team wants to maintain as much financial flexibility as possible for next summer. The long-awaited Tristan Thompson-Kris Dunn trade has yet to be finalized, and could potentially expand to land Schroder in Boston, but everything is up in the air at the moment.